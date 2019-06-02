Ill. Gov. Pritzker celebrates legislative accomplishments including legalizing sports betting

The people of Illinois can be proud of the leaders standing behind me who fought to make life better for Illinoisans in every corner of this state; by beating back attempts to take away women’s reproductive rights; by making college more affordable; by making it easier for parents to afford childcare and preschool; by respecting workers rights; by advocating for criminal justice reform; by lifting up the minimum wage to a living wage and giving 1.4 million Illinoisans a raise; by making it easier for seniors to get in-home care and nursing home care; by creating jobs as we rebuild our roads, bridges and communities; by launching an expansion of high speed internet to every corner of our state; by reducing taxes on small business owners; by passing the most equity-centric adult-use cannabis legislation in the nation; by making Illinois a more welcoming state for immigrants, and by protecting middle class families with a fair tax.