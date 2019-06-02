First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A few isolated showers remain over our far southeastern counties (KY, TN) this morning otherwise we are clearing and cooling down following last night’s rain and thunderstorms. A light northerly wind today will blow in some slightly cooler and less humid air…making for a pretty nice end to the weekend. This evening and overnight will be especially pleasant as we have a temporary combination of mostly clear skies and lower humidity levels. However….the upcoming work week will bring a return of warmer, more humid and more unsettled conditions once again.
The pattern for about Tuesday thru Friday is looking problematic once again with periods of rain and thunderstorms. An approaching warm front is looking stronger by Tuesday…with more clouds and a better chance of rain. Behind the warm front it will be much warmer and more humid by Wednesday…and then later in the week a slow-moving upper low will bring rain and storm chances up even more. In addition to a severe weather/downpour threat…rains later this week will coincide with very high river levels on the Mississippi River.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.