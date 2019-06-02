First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The pattern for about Tuesday thru Friday is looking problematic once again with periods of rain and thunderstorms. An approaching warm front is looking stronger by Tuesday…with more clouds and a better chance of rain. Behind the warm front it will be much warmer and more humid by Wednesday…and then later in the week a slow-moving upper low will bring rain and storm chances up even more. In addition to a severe weather/downpour threat…rains later this week will coincide with very high river levels on the Mississippi River.