First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Cooler and drier air continues to slowly filter into the area this afternoon behind last night’s (stormy) cold front. This will give us about another day and a half of pleasant weather before it gets warmer, stormier and more humid again by about mid-week. Overnight tonight will be mainly clear and noticeably cooler, thanks to lower humidity levels. Daybreak lows will likely range from the low 50s in some valley locations to about 60 near Kennett and Caruthersville. Monday should be a bit cooler and less humid that today, with some mainly high clouds but otherwise quiet and dry. By Tuesday a warm front approaching from the west will bring more clouds and an increasing chance of a shower or storm; rain chances will increase even more after that.