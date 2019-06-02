Dutchtown residents prepare for rising floodwaters

DUTCHTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents are once again preparing for a major flooding event in Dutchtown, Missouri.
Dutchtown has seen it's fair share of flooding in recent years.
The town has suffered greatly due to the past flooding events. Some of the floods even flooded homes to the point of being torn down.
Many residents eventually did accept a government buyout years ago which has reduced the population and shut down businesses for good over the course of the previous decade.
"It's destroyed this town," McKee said. "Nobody is ever here anymore."
Heartland News talked with Megan McKee who was enjoying some family time with her kids, other family members and neighbors.
While they play, a massive amount of floodwaters are behind them slowly making its way into the small town.
She said they have already started clearing the areas that it usually floods at.
"We move up everything that we have in our yard," McKee said. "We pick it up, move it up, really anything that we're afraid of that's going to go away."
McKee remembers how she spent her childhood in their backyard. She said it was great memories that she cannot duplicate today with her children because of the constant water.
"My grandparents used to have a huge blackberry bush," McKee recalled. "All of us kids would go back there and play it in and help pick berries. Ever since all the water started coming up, it washed it away and killed everything. My grandparents used to have a pretty big garden too. We just can't do it anymore."
McKee also remembers the once thriving community that Dutchtown once had.
"Across the road we had a bunch of neighbors before that buyout," McKee stated. My grandparents knew almost all of them and now everybody's gone. The post office down there and the corner store down there, all quit because of the flooding."
The Mississippi River is expected to rise a couple more feet to the expected crest of 47 feet on June 7 at the river gauge in Cape Girardeau.
