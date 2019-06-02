1 dead, 1 injured in single-vehicle crash on US 51 in Union County, IL

UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - One person is dead and another injured after a single-vehicle crash on US 51 in Union County, Illinois on Saturday, June 1.
According to ISP, at 7:20 p.m. a vehicle driven by Robert Schilb, 42, of Mt. Vernon, Ill. left the roadway at a high speeds and hit a culvert.
Schilb was flown to a regional hospital for treatment. His passenger Rosemary Schultz, 58, of Salem, Ill. was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
