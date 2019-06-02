Carbondale hosts 2nd Annual Southern Illinois Pride Fest

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale hosted the Second Annual Southern Illinois Pride Fest this weekend.
If you passed on East Walnut or East Main Saturday, June 1, then you saw the colorful flags, and many in the community members and organizations out celebrating diversity and inclusion with the LGBTQ community.
Saturday morning was the pride march and festival and Saturday night is the pride concert and drag show. Sunday there will be a special service at the First Christian Church at 10:30 p.m.
