1 teen injured and 1 teen arrested after shooting on crowded Dyersbyrg, Tenn. street

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A teenager has been injured after a shooting on Forrest Street in Dyersburg, Tenn. on Friday, May 31.
According to police, they received a call about several parties in a dispute on the 2100 block of Forrest Street.
When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the arm. The teen was taken to a regional hospital in stable condition.
Police learned that during a dispute someone pulled out a gun and fired several shots. During a preliminary search, police were able to find a suspect with help from the K-9 unit Drago.
Travion Thomas, 19, of Dyersburg, Tenn. was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and was taken to the Dyer County Jail.
Thomas is scheduled for a Monday, June 3 court appearance at 4 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
