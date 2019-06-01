Principal changes roles in McCracken County

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Michael Ceglinski is changing roles this next school year in McCracken County.
Ceglinski has been chosen as the new assistant superintendent for McCracken County Public Schools.
The took on the role of principal of McCracken County High School in 2012. Be began his career as a biology teacher at Lone Oak High School.
“I am honored to be chosen as the next Assistant Superintendent of McCracken County Public Schools," he said. As my role changes within this school district, I look forward to working with all of our schools ensuring that our students have lives filled with opportunities and choices. Our school district is filled with wonderful people and I count myself lucky to be a small part of this great family.”
Incoming superintendent, Steve Carter will serve as superintendent of McCracken County Public Schools beginning July 1.
“McCracken County Public Schools has wonderful educators who focus on what is best for the students in our district,” said Carter. “I look forward to working with Mr. Ceglinski in his new role.”
Interim superintendent, Heath Cartwright who is retiring on June 30, expressed his support of Carter in the selection of Ceglinski.
“I am confident in Mr. Carter’s choice for Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction and Director of Technology,” said Cartwright. “I have had the privilege of working with Michael Ceglinski throughout his career in McCracken County Public Schools. His passion for education along with his experience and personality make him an excellent fit in this role.”
