Memphis residents complain of foul odor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Something really stinks in Memphis. At least it did.
People in parts of midtown and downtown complained of a foul odor Friday and Saturday.
Memphians took to social media to share their disgust. Many people described it as a rotten egg smell. Others said it smelled like sulfer.
People complained of the smell seeping into their homes and offices.
"I was wondering if my car was emitting a smell," said Karyn Klinger.
"Sewage would be my most-likely assumption of what it was," said Rain Creekmore.
MLGW said don't blame them.
“This is due to sewer work by the City,” the utility replied to people on Facebook.
Robert Knecht, the City of Memphis public works director, told WMC Action News 5 he was aware of the foul odors.
“I received information concerning strong odors this morning and have asked our environmental maintenance staff to investigate this. As these locations are not near one of the 2 wastewater treatment plants we would then check the sanitary sewer collection system to see if it is the cause,” Knecht said. “We also communicate with MLGW as they use mercaptan to add an rotten egg odor to the natural gas they distribute.”
By midday Saturday, the smell seemed to dissipate.
