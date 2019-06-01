Lawmakers pass Illinois abortion bill, heads to governor’s desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Lawmakers voted to pass a measure that would expand abortion coverage and access in Illinois on Friday, May 31.
The Reproductive Health Act, Senate Bill 25, passed the Senate with 34 voting in favor, 20 voting against and 3 voting present.
It “Provides that every individual has a fundamental right to make autonomous decisions about one’s own reproductive health.”
State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg), who voted against the measure, issued the following statement in opposition to the measure:
“This sweeping bill seeks to expand abortion coverage, recklessly broadening access to abortions and threatening the lives of unborn children all across the state,” said Fowler. “It radically expands abortion rights to allow late term, partial birth and sex-selective abortions. Beyond that, it would require private insurance companies to cover abortion, and could require doctors, nurses and hospitals to perform abortions without any regard for their personal beliefs or their constitutional rights. It removes what minimal safeguards we have in place to defend innocent lives by declaring a fundamental right to make autonomous decisions. Meanwhile, that unborn, viable child has no voice, and no rights or protections. I am disappointed and deeply saddened by the actions taken here today.”
Think Big Illinois Executive Director Quentin Fulks released the following statement after the Senate passed the Reproductive Health Act:
“There’s never been a more critical time to ensure women’s access to safe, legal abortions. In passing the Reproductive Health Act today, our Senators made clear that Illinois is a state where a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions is valued and respected. Think Big Illinois applauds the legislators in both chambers for standing up for what’s right, and sending this bill to Governor Pritzker to be signed into law.”
The bill advances to the Governor’s desk.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.