Illinois House passes $40B FY 2020 budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois House of Representatives passed a $40 billion budget package for the FY 2020 fiscal year on Friday night, May 31. State Representative Terri Bryant from southern Ill. casted a yes vote for the budget.
We were originally given a kind of take-it-or-leave-it 1500 page budget bill on Friday morning,” Bryan (R-Murphysboro) said. “House Republican leadership and our fantastic budget staff got right to work and succeeded in a tough afternoon of negotiations. Republicans demanded fair negotiations and badly needed reforms to our business environment, and we were successful in achieving those goals.”
Bryant said the budget will pay down $1.2 billion in bills saving millions. The pension payment, at one time was going to be skipped. This budget makes the fully required pension payment, according to the lawmaker.
