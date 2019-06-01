Ill. General Assembly passes educational legislation

“Illinois students should be able to afford to pursue a higher education degree, and this legislation will vastly improve our students’ ability to secure federal financial aid to pursue college and vocational training,” Gov. JB Pritzker said. “I applaud the General Assembly for taking action on FAFSA to make that a reality. I want to thank Senator Manar, Representative Stuart, the State Board of Education and the Student Assistance Commission for their hard work on this. Quality, affordable higher education is critical to the future of this state and all of its communities, and I look forward to signing this legislation.”