Heartland’s Best honored at banquet in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of high school valedictorians from three states were honored at the 34th Annual Heartland’s Best banquet on Saturday, June 1 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The ceremony was held at the University Center Ballroom on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.
Chris Conroy, KFVS12’s Vice President and General Manager, served as master of ceremonies.
“All of us at KFVS12 look forward to this annual Heartland’s Best tradition,” said Conroy. “We’re proud to honor the hard work and academic achievements of these fine students and role models.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.