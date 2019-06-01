First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

The weekend is getting off to a pleasant start, but we’re still watching for the possibility of some strong thunderstorms late today into early tonight ahead of weak cold front. The day should start off mainly clear (with a little fog around daybreak) but by afternoon will become partly cloudy and warmer….with afternoon temps noticeably warmer than on Friday. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm looks possible…but the greater threat will be this evening as a cold front approaches from the northwest. By sunset a broken line of strong to severe storms should be moving through MO and IL to our northwest…and could move southeast into the Heartland just after sunset. Once the sun goes down the storms should begin to weaken…none the less our northwestern counties are in the slight risk zone…with hail and strong wind gusts the greatest threat. The storms should gradually weaken as they move southeast toward the Bootheel, KY and TN. After midnight we should be quiet with gradual clearing as cooler and drier air filters back in.