First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The main weather story for tonight is the threat of thunderstorms, some potentially strong or severe, as a cold front approaches from the northwest. SPC has our northwestern counties under a slight risk of severe; the storms should be weakening as they move in from the northwest tonight but a few could still produce hail and strong wind gusts, as well as a lot of lightning. Flooding rain should not be an issue as they will be moving quickly and not training. Behind the front we’ll have a couple of slightly cooler and less humid days thanks to light northwest flow aloft: highs Sunday and Monday will be right around 80° or so.