First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The main weather story for tonight is the threat of thunderstorms, some potentially strong or severe, as a cold front approaches from the northwest. SPC has our northwestern counties under a slight risk of severe; the storms should be weakening as they move in from the northwest tonight but a few could still produce hail and strong wind gusts, as well as a lot of lightning. Flooding rain should not be an issue as they will be moving quickly and not training. Behind the front we’ll have a couple of slightly cooler and less humid days thanks to light northwest flow aloft: highs Sunday and Monday will be right around 80° or so.
The week ahead will start nicely but then will gradually become more unsettled. Tuesday will still be mild but a strong warm front will be slowly approaching. Thunderstorm chances begin to increase by Tuesday night, and the period from Wednesday thru Friday (at least) looks warm, humid and occasionally stormy. Will have to monitor for strong storms and heavy rains especially about Thursday and Friday as a slow-moving upper low moves in from the west. Hopefully this will move out by next weekend.
