Baby pups die, others rescued after neglect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Personnel at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri calls this a “horrible case of neglect”.
A female adult dog and her 9 pups were rescued as they were starving and dying at a residence in East Prairie last week.
Tracy Poston, Executive Director with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, calls the female dog by the name Sparrow. Poston said Sparrow originally had 16 pups but 7 passed away due to lack of nutrition from neglect over time.
"This situation could have been avoided and these dogs didn't have to die and they didn't have to suffer," Poston said. "The mom is in really poor condition. She just got a 2 score on the body scale and the max is 9. So she has a really bad condition. She needed immediate vet care and that didn't have to happen."
Personnel with the humane society responded to a call from East Prairie Police Captain Brent Douglas and rescued the 9 remaining pups and Sparrow.
Douglas said he received a tip about the neglected dogs. That’s what lead him to discover them. He then called the humane society for some help.
Douglas said he has filed 10 counts of neglect to the Mississippi County prosecutor for an individual in East Prairie concerning this case.
Meanwhile, the dogs are being treated at the ICU unit at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Poston said they have taken the adult dog for several treatments and continue to feed her, treat and monitor her while she recovers.
“They’re isolated from the rest because they don’t have a great immune system,” Poston explained. “The puppies are starting to show some improvement and mom has got a long road ahead of her. She’s heartworm positive, she’s had to have an ultrasound, and she has an infection going on. So she’s going to take a little bit longer than her babies.”
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri has also collected more than $2,600 in donations for treatment for the canines. Poston said she was very thankful for the community support.
"Without those donations, we simply couldn't do what we do," Poston added. "Over 80 percent of our budget comes from people just like you. Donating and giving to make sure we have the funds that we can do this."
Poston said there are alternatives for helping a pet if you cannot take care of it yourself. She stated there are agencies such as humane societies to take them, food pantries to help with food costs and more.
“Although this is an isolated case, this kind of thing happens, to some degree or another, all the time,” Poston continued. “We see a lot of abuse and neglects. People that can’t take care of their animal and tried. So we have to be prepared financially to take that on and be able to help.”l
