16-year-old driver hydroplanes, strikes barrier in crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A single vehicle crash injured a teen in Graves County, Kentucky on May 30 on Purchase Parkway.
Deputies said they responded to the crash on Interstate 69. A 16-year-old female was traveling south on the roadway.
She was going around a right hand curve on Exit 21 headed southbound.
Deputies said the road was wet due to rainfall and the driver hydroplaned causing her vehicle to cross the left lane striking the median barrier in between the four lanes.
This caused moderate to severe damage to the driver side front of the vehicle.
Deputies said the teen complained of right leg pain and a headache. She was taken to an area medical center for treatment.
