Woman swerves to miss metal in road, crashes into concrete divider

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash on Interstate 24 in the westbound lanes happened on May 30 around 8 a.m.
Deputies in McCracken County said they were called to remove a piece of steel in the lanes just before the crash.
Deputies said 29-year-old Samantha Trevathan and her 2-year-old were traveling west on I-24 in a 2002 Chevrolet Trail Blazer.
She swerved to miss the piece of steel and lost control on the wet asphalt according to deputies.
She hit the center concrete divider and the concrete bridge railing.
Deputies said the child was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated for injuries.
The Interstate was restricted to one lane for about one hour for cleanup.
Also on scene was the Concord Fire department, and Massac Ambulance Service.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.