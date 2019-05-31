Woman attempts to swallow baggie of methamphetamine, 2 arrested

Sheron was served Warrants out of Daviess County for failure to appear and theft by unlawfully taking auto $500 or more but under $10,000. She was also served a Warrant out of Boyle County for three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument first degree. Additionally she was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.