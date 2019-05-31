Woman attempts to swallow baggie of methamphetamine, 2 arrested

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two women were served warrants by deputies in Graves County, Kentucky on Thursday, May 30.
Deputies said it happened around 5:59 p.m.
They said they received information that 36-year-old Brandy Sheron was at a residence in Wingo with warrants out of Daviess and Boyle Counties in Kentucky.
As deputies arrested Sheron inside the residence, they said she attempted to swallow a baggie with a substance inside that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Sheron was served Warrants out of Daviess County for failure to appear and theft by unlawfully taking auto $500 or more but under $10,000. She was also served a Warrant out of Boyle County for three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument first degree. Additionally she was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.
Deputies learned that 34-year-old Danielle Shearer also had a warrant out of Boyle County, Ky. She was at a residence in Mayfield, deputies said.
Shearer was served a Warrant out of Boyle County for two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument first degree.
Deputies arrested Shearer at the Mayfield residence with the assistance from the Mayfield Police Department.
Sheron and Shearer were both lodged at the Graves County Jail.
