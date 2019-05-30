Study shows Alabama tornadoes are the deadliest in the U.S.

Gensini’s research also shows that Alabama tornadoes are the deadliest. The state averages 14 tornado deaths a year which is the highest in the nation. From 1950 to 2016, over 630 people have died in tornadoes in Alabama compared to over 550 in Texas. Gensini says the state’s dense population and a high number of mobile homes could be some of the reasons why storms in Alabama take a deadlier toll.