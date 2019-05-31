Southeast Mo. State grad plays ‘Gloria’ as Blues’ organist

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Southeast Missouri State University graduate now plays “Gloria” for the St. Louis Blues.
Jeremy Boyer of Kimmswick, Mo. graduated from Southeast in 2004 with a Bachelor of Music Education.
According to the University, he got his start as a sports organist by playing at Southeast baseball games at Capaha Field. He played there through the summer of 2007.
Boyer has played for the Blues for 12 seasons. He said he started in 2007-2008 and would drive from Cape Girardeau to St. Louis for games.
When asked if he’d ever played “Gloria” before this season, he told the University, “Nope. Never.”
He said he admits it is an upbeat and catchy song, and whenever he hears it in the future it’ll remind him of an historic season.
“I don’t know if anyone expected it to stick around and become the staple it’s become,” he told Southeast. “It’s really a rather simple song to play, it is pretty repetitive, but again...fun and catchy.”
He credited Barry Bernhardt, the director of bands when he was at Southeast, for giving him a chance to play in the SEMO Show Band and for playing solo at a few SEMO basketball games.
“Same goes for longtime Southeast baseball coach Mark Hogan who was so kind to let me come play organ for six or seven seasons at Capaha Park,” Boyer said.
So, can he still play the SEMO Fight Song from memory?
“I was playing at Ballpark Village for a Blues watch party a couple of seasons or so ago when I noticed the SEMO Alumni Association walking with their SEMO signs through Fox Sports Live where I was playing from the Budweiser Brewhouse,” he said. “I started playing the SEMO Fight Song, and they recognized it and stopped by.”
When asked what it’s like to be a part of this historic season for the Blues, Boyer told the University it’s felt as if it were the worst and best season in team history, all wrapped into one.
He said it’s been remarkable how huge a turnaround the team has made.
