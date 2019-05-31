Solar project possibly coming to Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An energy company could be bringing a solar project to Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.
NextEra Energy Resources said it is exploring the idea of building a solar facility that could produce 200 megawatts of energy.
According to energy experts 1 megawatt can power 750 homes at once.
The solar project is in the early stages and could take two to four years before the project would be complete.
The energy company said it is looking at an area northeast of Delta to locate the project and they are looking into buying or leasing approximately 1,400 acres.
A team with NextEra Energy Resources discussed the early stages of their solar project with Cape Girardeau County Commissioners on Thursday, May 30.
The company said these are the only details they can share at this time, but expect to shed light on possible plans in the future.
