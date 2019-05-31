Sinkhole in Grand Tower

GRAND TOWER, Ill. (KFVS) - People living in Grand Tower, Illinois have their eyes on a pretty sizable sinkhole near the dirt levee.
Local officials say it’s been growing over the past couple weeks. Officials with the US Army Corp Engineers say the problem came from a break in a storm line.
With all the rain and seepage from the high Mississippi River levels, water escaped and washed the ground away from this part of the road.
They say they’ve since blocked off the broken line, and stabilized the area around the sinkhole. Now, they’re keeping a close watch on the river levels.
