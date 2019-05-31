Shawnee Corrections inmates pitch in to help during flooding

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Inmates at the Shawnee Correctional Center have volunteered to help out those affected by flooding by filling nearly 12,000 bags of sand.
Roughly 40 volunteers have been working 12 hour shifts for the past three days to make sure southern Illinois communities have better protection against flooding.
The Illinois Department of Transportation has brought sand up from Gorham and Massac County to fill the bags and will be distributed to Illinois counties.
Julius Armour is a volunteer worker that says that the work has been tough but rewarding. He says that they make sure to eat and stay hydrated when working out in the sun.
“It actually gives you a sense of elation,” he said. “I actually feel like I’m part of something, even though I’m behind these walls and these gates, I feel like I’m part of the actual community right now. I’m glad I got the chance to do this, this is definitely something worth while for all of us.”
