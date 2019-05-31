Puxico, Mo. native graduates Air Force basic military training

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (KFVS) - U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew W. Parker graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Parker is the son of Lisa and Steven Kelley of Portageville, Missouri, and Jeremy and Elizabeth Parker of Sikeston, Missouri. He is the grandson of Diane and Richard Hawthorne of Puxico, Missouri.
The airman is a 2016 graduate of Puxico High School, Puxico.
