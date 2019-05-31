NWS: EF1 tornado in Scott County, Mo. on Wednesday

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service reports an EF1 tornado left damage on Wednesay morning, May 29.
According to the NWS, this was 1 mile north, northeast of Miner and happened around 8:44 a.m.
According to the NWS damage survey, it resulted in a house losing part of its roof, including the roof decking. Several small outbuildings or porches lost part of the roof or walls and at least a couple dozen trees had broken tree limbs and a few smaller trees were uprooted or broken.
Storms moved through Wednesday evening as well. For those storms, the NWS reported they found scattered, straight-line wind damage across northwest Scott County in the Oran area with estimated peak winds up to 80 miles per hour.
