NWS: EF1 tornado in Scott County, Mo. on Wednesday

Small tornado confirmed near Miner, Mo.
By Amber Ruch | May 31, 2019 at 3:46 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 4:13 PM

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service reports an EF1 tornado left damage on Wednesay morning, May 29.

According to the NWS, this was 1 mile north, northeast of Miner and happened around 8:44 a.m.

According to the NWS damage survey, it resulted in a house losing part of its roof, including the roof decking. Several small outbuildings or porches lost part of the roof or walls and at least a couple dozen trees had broken tree limbs and a few smaller trees were uprooted or broken.

Storms moved through Wednesday evening as well. For those storms, the NWS reported they found scattered, straight-line wind damage across northwest Scott County in the Oran area with estimated peak winds up to 80 miles per hour.

