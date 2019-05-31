Mo. Gov. Parson signs Senate Bill 391

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 391 into law on Friday, May 31.
The bill is said to “create a consistent regulatory framework for producers and encourages investment in our rural communities.”
The governor planned a ceremonial bill signing on June 8 in Sedalia, Mo. at the annual Missouri’s Cattlemen’s Steak Fry that would include farmers, ranchers and agriculture leaders.
The bill was sponsored by Sen. Mike Bernskoetter and Rep. Mike Haffner.
The bill summary states it would modify provisions relating to agricultural operations, including creating a joint committee on agriculture and decides how ordinances, rules or regulations are set on agricultural operations.
It also discusses concentrated animal feeding operations.
