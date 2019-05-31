Missing Houston girl’s body is in Arkansas, according to stepfather

(KSLA) - Authorities in Southwest Arkansas are searching for the body of Maleah Davis after the missing four-year-old’s stepfather allegedly confessed Friday to dumping the four-year-old’s body on the side of the road.
Hempstead County officials are searching for the body alongside I-30. Sheriff James Singleton told KHOU that officers are looking for a trash bag that might contain the body.
The search began in the town of Hope and moved to Fulton when deputies received reports of a discarded bag on the side of the road. Sheriff Singleton said a road cleanup crew reported the black garbage bag which had a bad smell.
According to CBS affiliate KHOU, Derion Vence told a community activist in Houston known as Quanell X that he dumped a trash bag that contained the body on the side of the road in Arkansas.
Texas EquuSearch, a volunteer horse mounted search team for lost and missing persons, is sending its director Tim Miller to Arkansas on a private fight to help search for the child’s body.
Vence is charged with tampering with a human corpse in connection to the 4-year-old’s disappearance a month ago.
Quanell X, a human and civil rights leader, says he is no longer working with Brittany Bowens, Maleah’s mother. Bowens has not been charged or accused in her daughter’s disappearance but Quanell says Bowens knows what happened to Maleah.
