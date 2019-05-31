McCracken Storm Team make arrests

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office Storm Team made the following arrests for the week:
Chelsea Travis, 28, Paducah, KY
- Possession of marijuana
Dyannah Con, 19, Smithland, KY
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- No rear view mirror
Tina Rives, 58, Paducah, KY
- Driving on a DUI suspended license 3rd offense (felony)
- Speeding
Scott Glisson, 43, Paducah, KY
- Possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree
- Failure to wear seat belt
Tomasz Young, 24, Paducah, KY
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Instructional permit violations
Jeffrey Young, 27, Paducah, KY
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert Conger, Jr. , 43, Paducah, KY
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
John Howard, 48, Paducah
- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs 2nd offense
- Driving on a DUI suspended operator’s license
Darius Hoskins, 23, Paducah, KY
- Fugitive from another state (Warrant from IL for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge)
Michael Wilson, 41, Paducah, KY
- Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methampheramine)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Served with a McCracken County bench warrant
Brandy Rupcke, 41 years old of Benton, KY
- Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense (methamphetamine)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Served with a Marshall County Bench Warrant for probation violation
- Served with a Livingston County Bench Warrant for contempt of court
Sheriff’s deputies seized various quantities of pills, marijuana, and methamphetamine during the week. There were also three additional speeding citations, two additional seat belt citations, one additional no insurance citation, and 12 other misc. traffic citations issued.
