Marion church to hold backpack giveaway, asks for donations

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Whiteash Free Will Baptist Church in Marion, Illinois is holding its second annual backpack giveaway.
The church has already bought over 600 backpacks to handout to kids for the new school year, but are asking for donations to fill the backpacks.
They are asking for pencils notebooks, pencils, erasers, and anything else a child might need for a successful school year.
Sr. Pastor Andy Lee says they will be handing out the backpacks on July 27 starting around 10 a.m. They will also have free food for anyone that stops by to get a backpack.
“There’s a lot of things we can do inside these walls but we really have to get outside the walls to help our community,” he said. “God was a giver and he gave to people and he met their needs our job is just to get out and show it. We just want to share the love of God.”
