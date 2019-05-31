Man wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registry in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - State Police in Kentucky said they are searching for 33-year-old Clayton C. Davis of Wingo.
He is is wanted for absconding parole and failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
Troopers said they believe Davis could be in the south Graves County area.
He has had previous addresses in Calloway County and has been known to stay in Marshall and McCracken County in the past.
Officials described him as a white male weighing approximately 190 pounds and stands approximately 6’2” tall. He has green eyes and brown hair.
Davis has a history of being physically violent according to state police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or local law enforcement by dialing 911. Callers may remain anonymous.
