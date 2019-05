A few showers still possible this evening, but many areas will remain dry. It will be a cooler start to the morning on Friday. Lows will dip into the 50s and 60s tonight. Friday will also be cooler and less humid. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s with just a very slight chance for an isolated shower. There will be rain chances over the weekend, but they look scattered. Best chances will be Saturday evening into Sunday morning