Large sinkhole opens in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - A pretty sizable sinkhole has a large section of 20th street in Murphysboro closed. As residents wait for a fix, they’re having to take some minor detours to get to their homes.
Mayor Will Stephens says the sinkhole opened up early Thursday, May 30. Right now, he says it’s about 6 to 8 feet across and as much as 8 to 10 feet deep.
He said this street has given them problems in the past, but all the extra rain we’re having probably isn’t helping.
“There’s a large sewer main under 20th street that is old, and we’ve had a multitude of issues there,” he said.
The area around the hole is almost all residential, Brandon Kern’s house is right in front of it. He said in order to get to his house, he’s having to use a system of alleyway.
“We have this double ended driveway with alley access back here," he said.
Kern said they’re pretty convenient right now, but people already use them to take their kids to Carruthers Elementary around the corner. He said he hasn’t seen much traffic there despite 20th Street being closed. He thinks that’s because school is out.
Even though it’s a little extra work to get in the driveway, he doesn’t mind too much.
“It’s unfortunate that the sinkhole happened,” Kern said, “but you know as long as the city resolves it, I don’t see an issue," he said.
Fortunately, Mayor Stephens said the city council has already put aside around $180,000 to dig up part of 20th Street to fix the sewer main and replace the road.
However, the sinkhole is just outside the intended project area, so he expects they’ll have to spend an extra $50,000 - $100,000 for the total fix.
He said the contractors are coming out Monday to figure that part out.
