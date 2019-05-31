Illinois Senate passes bill allowing World Shooting Complex to compete for major shooting events

SPARTA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Senate passed Bill 1139 on Friday, May 31 and is now heading to the governor for his signature.
The bill provides specific exemptions for businesses and firearms sales at events held at the World Shooting Complex in Sparta. It also updates concealed carry regulations and allows current and retired police officers to carry while hunting.
The Gun Dealer Licensing Act, a gun control measure recently passed into law, would have increases costs and administrative burdens for many of the vendors that usually set up during events at the World Shooting Complex. Those opposed argued the new regulations could have led to national shoots choosing a different venue.
The bill was co-sponsored by State Senator Paul Schimpf.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.