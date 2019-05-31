Ill. Senate passes legislation to expand youth hunting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Senate passed legislation on Thursday to give young hunters more opportunities to harvest deer.
The legislation was co-sponsored by Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo). House Bill 3623 would create a pilot program that expands the existing 3-day, youth-only hunting season statewide.
“Youth and apprentice hunting programs have proven to increase participation and help grow the next generation of hunters,” said Schimpf. “A strong field of hunters is essential for maintaining the state deer herd at appropriate levels and is a major economic engine for Illinois.”
House Bill 3623 passed the Illinois Senate unanimously and is now in the House for a concurrence vote.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.