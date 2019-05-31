Floodwater overtops levee in Mo. across from Quincy, Ill.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - A major levee in Missouri was overtopped by floodwater on Thursday night, May 30 across from the town of Quincy, Illinois.
According to American Rivers, the overtopping of the Union Township Levee sent floodwater into farms, homes and businesses.
According to the National Levee Database, the Union Township Levee is supposed to protect about 4,000 acres, 86 structures and 147 people. It’s at a “choke point” in the river where the floodplain is blocked by levees and the river has no room to spread out when it floods.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.