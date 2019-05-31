First Alert Friday Forecast

A mostly quiet and comfortable pattern is setting up for the next several days, although as usual there is some fine print. A weak system moved through early this morning with clouds and a few showers. The rest of today looks to remain dry with sunny to partly cloudy skies and slightly milder temps/dew points. This evening and overnight will be mainly clear and quite comfortable, with temps falling through the 70s this evening and to around 60 by daybreak tomorrow.
One feature that bears watching is a reinforcing cold front that will approach from the northwest late tomorrow or tomorrow night. Quite a bit of disagreement among models as concerns rain chances and timing, but the consensus is that we’ll have an area of showers and potential thunderstorms approaching from the northwest either Saturday evening or Saturday night…with a low-level risk of strong storms with hail and gusty winds. Behind this front we’ll have a couple of mild days with lower temps and humidity levels to start next week. By mid-week, however, we’ll get back into a warmer and more humid southwest flow pattern…with a signal for periods of showers and storms from about Wednesday thru Saturday of next week.
