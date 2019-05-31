First Alert Friday Forecast

One feature that bears watching is a reinforcing cold front that will approach from the northwest late tomorrow or tomorrow night. Quite a bit of disagreement among models as concerns rain chances and timing, but the consensus is that we’ll have an area of showers and potential thunderstorms approaching from the northwest either Saturday evening or Saturday night…with a low-level risk of strong storms with hail and gusty winds. Behind this front we’ll have a couple of mild days with lower temps and humidity levels to start next week. By mid-week, however, we’ll get back into a warmer and more humid southwest flow pattern…with a signal for periods of showers and storms from about Wednesday thru Saturday of next week.