First Alert: Cooler morning and a mostly dry afternoon

Lisa Michaels says this is a cooler morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s north to low 60s south.
Today will be mostly sunny, but in the afternoon, there is a very small chance of an isolated shower.
High temperatures will be in the low 80s where they should be this time of year.
Mostly clear tonight with low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.
We are anticipating a nice weekend with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances increase Saturday evening into Sunday morning, but it should move out during the early day Sunday.
Temperatures in the low to mid 80s will set in this weekend.
Next week looks to be mainly rain and storms back again.
