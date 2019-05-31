Fire crews battle early morning structure fire south of Morley, Mo.

Fire crews battle early morning structure fire south of Morley, Mo.
The building was fully engulfed in flames (Source: Kevin Gramlisch)
By Jasmine Adams | May 31, 2019 at 4:28 AM CDT - Updated May 31 at 4:39 AM

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Several fire crews were called out to fight a structure fire south of Morley, Missouri on Friday, May 31.

According to officials with Missouri State Highway Patrol, they received a call about a structure fire at 2:45 a.m.

The building was reported to be fully engulfed in flames, dispatch said.

The fire broke out early on Friday
The fire broke out early on Friday (Source: Kevin Gramlisch)

U.S. Highway 61 is closed as crews fight the fire.

A post on the Oran Fire Protection District’s Facebook page said firefighters are assisting Scott County Rural Fire Protection District and NBC Fire Protection District with a commercial structure fire on Hwy. 61.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.