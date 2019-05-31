Driver killed after losing control, striking tree in Jefferson County, Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - State police in Illinois said one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 64.
The single vehicle crash involved a 2005 black Chevrolet Cobalt driven by 20-year-old Sean Bonham of Collinsville, Ill.
State police said it happened on Thursday, May 30 around 10:39 p.m.
Bonham was headed westbound on I-64 at milepost 83 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and began to spin according to police.
State police said the vehicle left the roadway to the right and hit a tree.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.