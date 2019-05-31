Deputies arrest man after burglary on several charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies in McCracken County, Kentucky arrested a man on several charges on Thursday, May 30.
Deputies said they responded to a burglary in progress at the 2000 block of N. Friendship Rd. in Paducah, Ky.
Jeremiah J. Fuentes, 20, was arrested for burglary, methamphetamine, hindering prosecution, and carrying a concealed weapon. Fuentes was found to have a .38 caliber handgun on his person according to deputies.
After an investigation into the firearm, officials were led to a woman who lawfully purchased the handgun 15 days prior to being seized by Storm Team deputies.
Officials said the woman said the gun was still in her closet and was unaware that it was missing from her Farley area home. Detectives told her that the pistol had been already recovered before she even realized it was stolen.
Detectives interviewed Fuentes and charged him with one count of receiving stolen property for possessing the firearm that had been stolen.
