City gets ready for clean-up in Murphysboro, Ill.

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents in Murphysboro, Illinois are being called to help clean the city.
City officials announced the dates for the annual City-Wide Clean-up Days.
It starts Friday, June 7 and runs through Saturday, June 8.
Residents are encouraged to participate by disposing of unused, unwanted items accumulating on their property, officials said.
City officials said residents can take their debris to the Murphysboro Storage Yard on Shomaker Drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Clean-up Days.
Anyone wanting to participate will be asked to provide valid residency (drivers license or tax bill) before being allowed to enter to the Storage Yard.
No landscape waste, tires, liquid waste or other hazardous materials will be accepted.
Contact the City of Murphysboro Daum Administration Building at 1-618-684-4961 for more information.
