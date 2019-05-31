Cairo man sentenced to 20 years in prison for armed violence

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Ronald Andrew Hill, 38 of Cairo, was sentenced in a Union County courtroom to 20-years in Illinois Department of Corrections on Friday, May 31. In addition to the prison sentence, Hill will also serve three years to life of mandatory supervised release.
Hill was sentenced on two counts of armed violence and and one count of armed habitual criminal.
According to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds, the counts are Class X felonies.
A jury convicted Hill after a three day trial in March.
Hill was arrested following an August 2018 traffic stop in Anna, Illinois.
Anna Police said Hill was in possession of a loaded handgun, cannabis and a controlled substance.
The case was investigated by the Anna Police Department with assistance from the Jonesboro Police Department and Illinois State Police Forensic Sciences Command.
