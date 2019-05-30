Woman killed after vehicle strikes downed tree in roadway in Murphysboro, Ill.

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was killed in a single vehicle crash in Murphysboro, Illinois overnight on Wednesday, May 29.
According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ronald Stanton, around 10:30 p.m. officials got a call about a single vehicle crash on Old Illinois Highway 13.
This was west of Pump House Rd. in rural Murphsyboro.
Sgt. Stanton said investigation showed a white GMC Yukon was westbound on the roadway when it encountered a downed tree.
Officials said the vehicle struck the tree and driver Angela Woods was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is being investigated by the sheriff’s office Traffic Crash Reconstructionist.
The Jackson County Ambulance Service, the Murphysboro-Pomona-Somerset Fire Department and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office assisted on the call.
