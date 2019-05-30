What you need to know May 30

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, May 30.
We have scattered rain that will continue through the morning hours.
Lisa Michaels says this afternoon before the cold front moves through, there could be isolated thunderstorms develop in the afternoon/early evening.
There is a small chance of one or two of the storms being strong to severe.
Clouds will thin out overnight into Friday morning. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with temperatures in the low 80s.
Those temperatures will stick around into the weekend and we’ll have smaller chances for a pop-up shower or storm.
- The city of Carbondale, Illinois will soon be allowing free parking in their downtown area for a trial period.
- A motorcycle driver and passenger were taken to an out of state hospital following a crash in Gallatin County.
- The Illinois Senate approved legalized recreational marijuana use late on Wednesday, May 29.
- High water on the Mississippi River coupled with strong downpours are keeping staff in Cape Girardeau busy.
Texans will be able to legally use brass knuckles for self-protection.
When an alleged kidnapping victim in New York pleaded for help, a good Samaritan did the right thing.
