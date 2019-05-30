VIDEO: Man runs with book, taking it from Poplar Bluff library

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Poplar Bluff, Missouri are asking for help identifying a man they say took a book from the library.
A video posted on the police department’s Facebook shows the suspect running out of the Poplar Bluff Public Library with what looks like a book tucked under his arm.
The incident happened on Tuesday, May 28.
The suspect the runs across the parking lot with the unknown book.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Mustain at dmustain@pbpolice.org or 573-686-8632.
