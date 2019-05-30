VIDEO: Man runs with book, taking it from Poplar Bluff library

VIDEO: Man runs with book, taking it from Poplar Bluff library
Police are asking for help identifying the man (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
By Jasmine Adams | May 30, 2019 at 8:59 AM CDT - Updated May 30 at 9:18 AM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Poplar Bluff, Missouri are asking for help identifying a man they say took a book from the library.

A video posted on the police department’s Facebook shows the suspect running out of the Poplar Bluff Public Library with what looks like a book tucked under his arm.

Library Theft

When you just can't wait any longer for the release of a book from you favorite author! If you know the identity of the subject in the video please contact Detective Dan Mustain at dmustain@pbpolice.org or 573-686-8632.

Posted by Poplar Bluff Police Department on Thursday, May 30, 2019

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 28.

The suspect the runs across the parking lot with the unknown book.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Mustain at dmustain@pbpolice.org or 573-686-8632.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.