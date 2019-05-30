Some residents in Dexter are still cleaning up after storm

Dexter, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Dexter, Missouri is cleaning up a mess after rain, and strong winds damaged a few homes and left many without power.
Homeowner Stanislaus Creedo said he and his wife heard a crash and then found a tree on top of his roof, along with his neighbor’s.
Creedo believes a lightning strike took down the tree. He said he’s just thankful they’re okay.
"Not being hurt, not being injured we’re just two people in the house and sometimes we have our grand kids and that’s it but it was worth it not be injured,” he said.
Creed said they are still able to live in the home.
They are working with their insurance to get the damage fixed.
