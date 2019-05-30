Scattered Rain in the Morning

Scattered rain will continue through the morning hours. This afternoon before a cold front moves through, there could be isolated thunderstorms develop in the afternoon/early evening. There is a small chance of one being strong/severe.
Clouds will thin out overnight into Friday morning. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with temperatures in the low 80s. Heading into the weekend, the mid 80s will stick around with partly cloudy skies and smaller chances of a pop-up shower or storm.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.