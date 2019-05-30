Poplar Bluff man arrested after dumpster fire spreads to pharmacy, city equipment

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Poplar Bluff said they responded to a dumpster fire on May 25 around 10:30 p.m.
Leroy Allen Jr., 49, of Poplar Bluff was identified as the suspect. He has been lodged at the Butler Bounty Justice Center, pending the filing of the formal charges of knowingly burning or exploding and property damage in the first degree.
The fire fully engulfed the dumpster behind Letassy Pharmacy on West Pine St.
Police said the fire spread to nearby fencing and damaged the pharmacy’s generator and equipment owned by Poplar Bluff Municipal Utilities.
A satellite dish attached to the pharmacy was also damaged according to police.
During the investigation, police said they learned the fire was intentionally set.
While reviewing surveillance footage, police aid they saw a man committing the damage and setting the fire. The video was provided to the public in an effort to identify the suspect.
Allen was found by officers on Wednesday, May 29. He was interviewed about the incident and later taken into custody.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.