Pinckneyville Police Chief to retire after more than a decade

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Police Chief of Pinckneyville, Illinois has announced his retirement.
Mayor Robert Spencer announced his acceptance of Chief John Griffin’s resignation on May 30.
Griffin gave 11 years of service as Police Chief and 14 years as Deputy Sheriff with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.
Mayor Spencer said, overall Griffin had 25 years of law enforcement experience.
“Chief Griffin brought experience, integrity, and dedication to his profession,” Mayor Spencer said. “I thank the Chief for insisting police officers by professional and that the department served our community with the upmost respect and dignity. I wish him all the best in his endeavors in the future.”
Griffin will officially retire on June 1.
